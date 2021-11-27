REVV (REVV) Hits Market Cap of $89.55 Million

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular exchanges. REVV has a total market cap of $89.55 million and $7.49 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REVV has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV (REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

