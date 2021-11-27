ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 198.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,076,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

