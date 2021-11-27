Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

BX opened at $143.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.41. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.11 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $98.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.