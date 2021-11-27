Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,864 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,982,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,987,000 after buying an additional 316,610 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,192,000 after purchasing an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,455,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,735,000 after acquiring an additional 165,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 80.6% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 344,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 153,804 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.34. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

