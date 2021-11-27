Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 62,474 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 62,474 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises 1.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,594,000. Amundi bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,710,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 13,593.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,379,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,354,000 after purchasing an additional 813,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,518,000 after purchasing an additional 709,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,326 shares of company stock valued at $33,664 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

