Robert Lynch Sells 12,500 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $128.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.24, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.90.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,312,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,458,000 after acquiring an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

