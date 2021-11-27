Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stake Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Rocky Brands worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $262.65 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

RCKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

Rocky Brands Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

