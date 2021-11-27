Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 374.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a CHF 395 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 400 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

