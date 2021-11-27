Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Position Decreased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $64,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,228,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 768,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,173 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $475.37 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.23 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Several research firms have commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

