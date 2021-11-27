Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.01. 2,045,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,938. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

