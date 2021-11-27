Royal Bank of Canada Buys 5,580 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,805 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,103,000 after acquiring an additional 40,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.15.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $155.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.40%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

