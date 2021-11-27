Royal Bank of Canada Sells 18,518 Shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAAC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,834,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $13,071,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

HAAC opened at $9.83 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

