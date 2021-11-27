Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,109 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

