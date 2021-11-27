salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 24,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.61, for a total value of $6,633,609.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,447.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 717,826 shares of company stock valued at $200,573,146. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.95. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

