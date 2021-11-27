Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

SIS opened at C$19.09 on Friday. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$13.37 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.94.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIS. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.44.

In other news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,912,500.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

