Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $10,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 422.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 33,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

NYSE:SLB opened at $29.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

