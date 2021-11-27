Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.89

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.89 and traded as high as $175.56. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $174.31, with a volume of 477 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

