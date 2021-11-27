Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an outperform rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.50.

OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

