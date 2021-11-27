Secret Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00011595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $953.95 million and $10.98 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.79 or 0.00338331 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00014659 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005349 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

