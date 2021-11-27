SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 18.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,152,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,234,000 after purchasing an additional 808,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SLQT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NYSE SLQT opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,266,198.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 453,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,715 in the last quarter. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT).

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.