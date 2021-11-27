Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.00. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SRE traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
