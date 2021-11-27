Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.91 and the highest is $2.00. Sempra Energy posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,917,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,980,000 after buying an additional 1,109,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded down $3.85 on Friday, reaching $121.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,454. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

