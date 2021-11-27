Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
MCRB stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,305. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.