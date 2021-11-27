Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $20.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

MCRB stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,305. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 824.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 869,225 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,120,000 after purchasing an additional 638,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

