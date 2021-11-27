Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in General Mills by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in General Mills by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

