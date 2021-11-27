Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 641.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000.

SPLV opened at $63.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

