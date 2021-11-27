Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 361.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 226,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

LOW traded down $4.94 on Friday, reaching $247.69. 1,890,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,375. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.31 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

