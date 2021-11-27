Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 147 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.01. 2,573,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.73. The company has a market cap of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

