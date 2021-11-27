Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 221 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $205.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.93 and its 200-day moving average is $201.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

