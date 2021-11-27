Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 325 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QUS traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. 8,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

