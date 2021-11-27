Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

SCVL stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.53. 225,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

SCVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

