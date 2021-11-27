Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €201.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €201.00 ($228.41) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($238.64) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €182.90 ($207.84).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shares of SAE stock opened at €161.50 ($183.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €141.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.93. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($132.39) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.