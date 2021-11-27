Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,173.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Shopify alerts:

TSE:SHOP traded down C$71.09 on Friday, hitting C$2,003.95. 167,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1,852.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,792.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 12.95. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$1,248.55 and a 52 week high of C$2,228.73. The company has a market cap of C$251.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.66.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.