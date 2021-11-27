Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

BRSD stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.20.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

