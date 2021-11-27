Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)

BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
BRSD stock opened at GBX 17.25 ($0.23) on Thursday. BrandShield Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 34 ($0.44). The company has a market capitalization of £20.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.20.
BrandShield Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.