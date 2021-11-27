Short Interest in ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Declines By 87.5%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANPDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. KGI Securities downgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of ANPDY stock traded down $13.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $406.49. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $615.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $3.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ANTA Sports Products’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

