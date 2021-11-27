Short Interest in Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Rises By 1,818.6%

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 1,818.6% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,547.0 days.

DTNOF stock remained flat at $$1.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20. Dno Asa has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $1.56.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

Dno Asa Company Profile

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.