Short Interest in East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Decreases By 99.0%

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on East Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of EJPRY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.22. 61,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,249. East Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

