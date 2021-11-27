Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declines By 84.5%

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the October 31st total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,994,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 59,869 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,449,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 314,806 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 379,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares during the period.

EVF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 8,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,606. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

