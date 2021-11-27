Short Interest in Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Declines By 96.5%

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the October 31st total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 714,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lithium stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 161,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,797. Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Lithium alerts:

Lithium Company Profile

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.