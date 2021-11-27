Short Interest in NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Decreases By 92.2%

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the October 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 23,706 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NURO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 504,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,256. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 million, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 2.86.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

