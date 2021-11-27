Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Increases By 10,700.0%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of SVJTY stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863. PAO Severstal has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.
About PAO Severstal
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.