Short Interest in PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Increases By 10,700.0%

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SVJTY stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.93. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863. PAO Severstal has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.48.

Get PAO Severstal alerts:

About PAO Severstal

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.