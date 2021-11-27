Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Shares Down 12.1%

Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)’s stock price was down 12.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94.

About Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY)

Showa Denko K.K. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment produces and merchandises olefins, organic chemicals, and synthetic resin products.

