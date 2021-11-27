Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $342.03

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $342.03 and last traded at $339.63, with a volume of 527298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $336.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.00. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

