Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

SLN has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

SLN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.20. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.