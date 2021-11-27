Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 401.8% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $8.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,875,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

