Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SYTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 134,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.