Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.20. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.48. The company has a market cap of C$338.15 million and a PE ratio of 8.53.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

SOT.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.61.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.