SnodeCoin (SND) Price Reaches $0.0054

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One SnodeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnodeCoin has traded 77.2% lower against the US dollar. SnodeCoin has a market cap of $234,537.17 and approximately $1,458.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnodeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00044156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00008440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.95 or 0.00232913 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SnodeCoin Coin Profile

SnodeCoin (CRYPTO:SND) is a coin. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 coins and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 coins. The official website for SnodeCoin is snode.co . SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

SnodeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnodeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnodeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnodeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnodeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnodeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.