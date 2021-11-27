Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $111,565.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00060784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00101491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.97 or 0.07388801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,148.35 or 0.99873866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,248,068 coins and its circulating supply is 7,777,710 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

