Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 31st total of 51,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,093. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72.

Get Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.