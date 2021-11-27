Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $17.25.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

