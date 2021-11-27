Spaceswap Achieves Market Cap of $1.58 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00064739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00079906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00107412 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,083.01 or 0.07466414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,875.40 or 1.00348259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Spaceswap

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi . The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Buying and Selling Spaceswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spaceswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

